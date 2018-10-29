Mon October 29, 2018
AB
Asher Butt
October 29, 2018

Generation claims Democracy Cup

LAHORE: It took Generation a little effort to claim the Democracy Cup while Conquest turned out to be so deep to sink all in the Neelam Cup here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday. Whereas, four Heer Sial Plates races had Chota Sain, Uzair Prince, Desert Rain and Mitwa as the winners. Here Chota Sain and Mitwa staged upsets in the firat and last races of the day.

Chota Sain started the day with an upset in the opening race. It had stretched its lead in the opening stride ahead of Golden Apple that became second and Sohrab e Bhakkar was a surprise third. The second race was almost by the book in which favourite Uzair Prince was the winner, Nice One was second but there was a surprise from Gambler Boy which came third.

The third race saw the pre-race favourites switch places with One Man Show taking the first place while Desert Rain, which was in with a chance, became second and favourite Sweet Miracle was third.

In the fourth race of the day, there was a new champion emerged on the horizon with Conquest taking the first place from among six two years aged participants while Atlantic Ocean was second and Eshal Love third.

The fifth race was Democracy Cup and the winner was Generation. Here favourite was Goleke Queen which sliped to second place and Gondal Prince was surprise third. The sixth race saw an unexpected Mitwa winning the first place while the favourite Abdullah Princess edged out to second place and Vegas was third.

