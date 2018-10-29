Sethi says he did not receive single penny for PSL services

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi out rightly rejected taking a single penny in return of rendering services for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying that sharing false information on the Board website is a clear indication of victimisation.

Talking to The News Sethi said: “I did not draw a single penny in return of rendering my services for the PSL. The fact of the matter is that Governing Board had allowed me to draw five lakh per month. Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad was allowed Rs two lakh per month and Naila Bhatti Rs one Lakh. I did not withdraw a single penny despite Board’s approval. “

Sethi said the PCB would have to give him almost Rs 15 million it had mentioned against his name. “Now they owe me this amount, “ he said. The former chairman of the Board said that he was even offered and sanctioned the PSL allowances for all three years. “I rejected that offer altogether, “ he said.

Sethi maintained that the PCB made yet another blunder by referring him as chairman PCB on all accounts. “I worked as head of the executive committee for three years and was the chairman just for one year. I was referred as chairman PCB as I was not heading the Board at that time.”

Sethi claimed that he even turned down the offer to rent an armed vehicle on market rates that was too expensive. “Rather than I suggested using my own armed car that too only on depreciation charges that were nominal in comparison to market rates. What I wanted was to save PCB money. But surprisingly no one appreciated these steps when I left the Board. “

Sethi said that he was having life threats and that was why he opted for an armed vehicle. “I never availed any undue advantage as chairman of the Board. I received same perks and privileges as chairman of the PCB as availed by others in the past. In some cases I was less fortunate. “The former chairman said he reserved his right to take legal action against those behind spreading disinformation.