Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sethi says he did not receive single penny for PSL services

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi out rightly rejected taking a single penny in return of rendering services for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying that sharing false information on the Board website is a clear indication of victimisation.

Talking to The News Sethi said: “I did not draw a single penny in return of rendering my services for the PSL. The fact of the matter is that Governing Board had allowed me to draw five lakh per month. Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad was allowed Rs two lakh per month and Naila Bhatti Rs one Lakh. I did not withdraw a single penny despite Board’s approval. “

Sethi said the PCB would have to give him almost Rs 15 million it had mentioned against his name. “Now they owe me this amount, “ he said. The former chairman of the Board said that he was even offered and sanctioned the PSL allowances for all three years. “I rejected that offer altogether, “ he said.

Sethi maintained that the PCB made yet another blunder by referring him as chairman PCB on all accounts. “I worked as head of the executive committee for three years and was the chairman just for one year. I was referred as chairman PCB as I was not heading the Board at that time.”

Sethi claimed that he even turned down the offer to rent an armed vehicle on market rates that was too expensive. “Rather than I suggested using my own armed car that too only on depreciation charges that were nominal in comparison to market rates. What I wanted was to save PCB money. But surprisingly no one appreciated these steps when I left the Board. “

Sethi said that he was having life threats and that was why he opted for an armed vehicle. “I never availed any undue advantage as chairman of the Board. I received same perks and privileges as chairman of the PCB as availed by others in the past. In some cases I was less fortunate. “The former chairman said he reserved his right to take legal action against those behind spreading disinformation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans
Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage