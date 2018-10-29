Russia not helping to stabilise CAR: France

PARIS: Russia´s expanding influence in Central African Republic (CAR), a former French colony, over the past months is not likely to stabilise the country, French Defense Minister Florence Parly told weekly Jeune Afrique. In December 2017, Russia obtained the go-ahead from the United Nations´ Security Council to deliver arms to CAR, facing near-constant armed conflict since 2013, when a mostly Muslim Seleka rebel coalition overthrew then-president Francois Bozize, prompting reprisals from Christian ´anti-balaka´ militias. Depite electing a new leader in 2016, the country has been mired in tit-for-tat inter-communal violence and political instability. Earlier this year Russia donated hundreds of weapons and sent 175 trainers to CAR to bolster the government´s fight against militia groups. And last week it said it planned to send additional equipment and deploy more instructors, escalating its most significant military foray in Africa in decades. Asked if Russia´s growing influence in CAR was posing a threat to French interests, Parly said: “I will not speak of French interests but of Central African interests”.