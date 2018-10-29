Controversy after Iran top cleric meets reformists

TEHRAN: A hardline member of Iran´s powerful Guardian Council was facing a backlash on Sunday after criticising one of the country´s top religious figures for meeting with reformist politicians. The dispute reflects the diversity of views within Iran´s religious elite and the fact that, well after the 1979 Islamic revolution, some senior Shiite clerics fiercely defend their independence. The controversy started a fortnight ago when 90-year-old Grand Ayatollah Musa Shobairi Zanjani — considered one of the highest religious authorities and a “marja” (or “source of emulation”) for huge numbers of Shiite Muslims — met with ex-president Mohammad Khatami and other members of the reformist camp. Khatami was president from 1997 to 2005 but has since fallen foul of the system, especially after supporting mass protests in 2009, and is banned from leaving the country or appearing in official media. That meeting drew a shocked response from another leading ayatollah, Mohammad Yazdi, who leads an influential conservative clerical association in Qom, regarded as Iran´s religious capital. Yazdi is one of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei´s appointees to the Guardian Council, a supervisory body that has a veto over all parliamentary laws.