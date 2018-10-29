Zika virus detected in 2nd Indian state

NEW DELHI: India’s Zika outbreak is spreading, with officials saying Sunday that the mosquito-borne virus has been detected in the western state of Gujarat after nearly 150 cases were reported this year in neighbouring Rajasthan. Health authorities in Gujarat said a woman tested positive for Zika and was treated at a state hospital in the capital Ahmedabad, the first confirmed case outside Rajasthan this year. “Only one case has been found so far. We are taking all precautions,” Gujarat Commissioner of Health, Jayanti Ravi, told AFP on Sunday.