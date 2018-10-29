Mon October 29, 2018
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2018

SDG 3 localization to be launched tomorrow

Islamabad : In order to disseminate the endorsed national and provincial indicators and targets for health-related goals, and to agree on the way forward for collaboration to achieve the SDG-3 targets in Pakistan, the national launch of the SDG 3 Localization in Pakistan will be held here tomorrow (Tuesday).

The event is a joint effort of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination and will be inaugurated Minister of Health, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, with high-level provincial representations from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The National SDG 3 Localization launch and dissemination workshop is an outcome of extensive provincial consultations involving all provinces.

Consequently, the agreed targets, standards and indicators will be integrated in planning, policies and strategies to deliver the desired services for achievement of goals.

The seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 169 targets and 244 indicators of the 2030 Agenda integrate all three dimensions of sustainable development recognizing that eradicating poverty and inequality, creating inclusive economic growth and preserving the planet are inextricably linked. Ensuring healthy lives and promoting the well-being at all ages is essential to sustainable development.

Hence, health is centrally positioned within the 2030 Agenda, with one comprehensive goal (SDG-3) and its 13 targets (and more than 27 indicators) covering major health priorities, and links to targets in many of the other goals.

A significant part of the event will be the launch of SDG-3 Application for mobile phones.

This SDG- would serve as an online mechanism for various institutes, specifically Android users, to easily access updated information on SDG-3 target and indicators for Pakistan as and when required.

Participation from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms, UN Resident Coordinator and Head of WHO will endorse the SDG-3 localization parameters and stepping up SDG-3 implementation.

