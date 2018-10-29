People are talking about...

— the clean sweep by young Pakistani scrabble players who won all six titles in the recent junior championship held at Torquay, England. People say Junior World Champion Moiz Baig; under 18, Shoaib Sanaullah; under 16, Hamza Naeem; under 14, Imaad Ali; under 12, Muzammil Asim and under 10, Misbah ur Rehman have made Pakistan proud as this is the most dominating performance by any country in Scrabble history but the news has not been highlighted much as it should have been!

— the crackdown on traffic rule violators and how this is a step in the right direction in making traffic management a success as those who ignore traffic rules are a menace on the roads. People say if the traffic police keep up the good work drivers and motorcyclists will soon stick to rules and regulations automatically as it will become a habit but the crackdown should be initiated in all cities and not just in the major ‘visible’ ones.

— the fact that the government has taken a U turn again on one of its decisions because the employees of an organization protested and how this shows that it cannot take pressure from the eventual consequences. People say before taking important decisions it should do its homework; work out the pros and cons of what it plans to do and then go ahead and do it and not succumb to pressure which may or may not be politically motivated.

— the child abuse case which had surfaced on social media and notice of it taken by a high court. It is mind boggling that those who employ children as house help can mistreat them in this manner and sad that such cases are only highlighted when shockingly, the offenders are educated persons of some influence. Child labour /abuse are rife in our country and many children suffer silently but no one cares, so stricter measures are needed to curb the menace.

— Sana Mir, the former captain of the Pakistan national women's cricket team and how she became the first Pakistani women cricketer to rank number one in ICC WODI bowler raking and how she has made her country proud. She has also won two Gold medals in the Asian Games 2010 and 2014, which makes her an idol for other girls/women to look up to and excel in their field of choice, so she deserves more recognition here as well.

— the fact that the miserable conditions in which the citizens of Tharpakar live have finally been taken notice of by the Supreme Court and the hope that remedial measures will soon be taken to improve their lives. People say Pakistanis are notable for their contributions to charitable causes, so maybe a fund should be initiated and managed by a reputable group of persons to alleviate their problems and provide nutrition to the starving children.

— the fickleness of cricket fans and how they are all smiles, cheers and accolades when the teams win and how they belittle team members when they lose but do not appear to care about the scandals a few cricketers are involved in, which begs understanding. People say cricket is a sport just like any other - sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, so always having high expectations is unsportsmanlike and leads to disappointment. — I.H.