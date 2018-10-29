CITY PULSE: Kafir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Shahid Rassam’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Kafir’ from October 30 to November 5. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Sindh Theatre Festival
The Sindh Culture Department and the Arts Council are hosting ‘Sindh Theatre Festival 2018’ from November 2 to November 18 at the Arts Council. Call 0300-0802391 for more information.
Symbiosis
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Faizan Riedinger and Tabassum Rafique’s art exhibition titled ‘Symbiosis’ from November 7 to November 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Leftovers of My Imagination
The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Muhammad Sulaman, Syed Noroz Ali, Raza-ur-Rehman and Nizam Baloch’s art exhibition titled ‘Leftovers of My Imagination’ until October 31. Call 0300-8285600 for more information.
Un-Thinking
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Sanie Bokhari and Zahrah Ehsan’s art exhibition titled ‘Un-Thinking’ until November 1. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Boundaries Boundless
The Koel Gallery is hosting Amean J, Irfan Naqi, Madiha Aijaz, Mehreen Khalid, Momin Zafar and Umar Riaz’s art exhibition titled ‘Boundaries Boundless’ until November 1. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Landscapes of Pakistan
The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting Ghulam Mustafa’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Landscapes of Pakistan’ until November 3. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.
Vagaries of a Non-Objective Mind
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Ujala Khan and Makhdoom Sadiq Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Vagaries of a Non-Objective Mind’ until November 10. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
