Mon October 29, 2018
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Karachi

October 29, 2018

CITY PULSE: Kafir

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Shahid Rassam’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Kafir’ from October 30 to November 5. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Sindh Theatre Festival

The Sindh Culture Department and the Arts Council are hosting ‘Sindh Theatre Festival 2018’ from November 2 to November 18 at the Arts Council. Call 0300-0802391 for more information.

Symbiosis

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Faizan Riedinger and Tabassum Rafique’s art exhibition titled ‘Symbiosis’ from November 7 to November 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Leftovers of My Imagination

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Muhammad Sulaman, Syed Noroz Ali, Raza-ur-Rehman and Nizam Baloch’s art exhibition titled ‘Leftovers of My Imagination’ until October 31. Call 0300-8285600 for more information.

Un-Thinking

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Sanie Bokhari and Zahrah Ehsan’s art exhibition titled ‘Un-Thinking’ until November 1. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Boundaries Boundless

The Koel Gallery is hosting Amean J, Irfan Naqi, Madiha Aijaz, Mehreen Khalid, Momin Zafar and Umar Riaz’s art exhibition titled ‘Boundaries Boundless’ until November 1. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Landscapes of Pakistan

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting Ghulam Mustafa’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Landscapes of Pakistan’ until November 3. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.

Vagaries of a Non-Objective Mind

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Ujala Khan and Makhdoom Sadiq Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Vagaries of a Non-Objective Mind’ until November 10. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

