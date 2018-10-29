Mon October 29, 2018
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2018

Sindh universities’ consortium approves Rs500m budget

The Sindh Inter-University Consortium (SIUC) approved a budget of Rs500 million in its fourth meeting held at the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law under the chairmanship of SZABUL Vice Chancellor Qazi Khalid Ali on Saturday.

The SIUC was established on February 20, 2017, under Section 10 of the Sindh Higher Education Commission Act, 2010, with the aim to promote higher education, training and research among local varsities in collaboration with international universities.

Jinnah Sindh Medical University VC Prof Dr Tariq Rafi, Ziauddin University VC Prof Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology VC Prof Dr Afzal Haq, NED University of Engineering and Technology Pro-VC Prof Dr Tufail Ahmed attended the meeting while IBA University Sukkur VC Prof Dr Nisar Ahmed participated through video link.

The meeting also approved the minutes of the 32nd meeting of the consortium held on October 20, 2017.

SZABUL Registrar Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, who was head of the three-member team which recently visited the University of Northampton (UoN) to further the SZABUL-UoN Collaboration Agreement, presented a detailed report of his visit. According to the report, the UoN will give qualification approval to the agreement in a meeting to be held on November 15.

On the occasion, Qazi Khalid told the participants that in Pakistan, the agreement would be presented before the federal cabinet within the next few days for final approval.

He said the UoN entered the first collaboration agreement with SZABUL but now the UoN will sign agreements with individual universities through SIUC and the Sindh Higher Education Commission.

Khalid said initially the earliest seven members of SIUC would be included in the deal and other members would be brought into its fold later. These universities would undertake the exercise of mapping and articulation of their syllabi.

