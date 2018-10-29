Minority leaders participate in protest against occupation of Kashmir

The leaders of scheduled castes from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) along with the general secretary of the party’s Sindh chapter joined the protest in the city marking black day on the 71st anniversary of the Indian occupation of held Kashmir on Saturday.

PPP MPA Surendar Valasai and Special assistants to the chief minister Waqar Mehdi and Dr Khatumal Jeewan participated in the rally organised by the Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) outside the Karachi Press Club.

YFK leaders Abida Agha, Agha Shirazi and Zohaib Khan and PPP leaders Sardar Nazakat Ali, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali, Yasmeen Butt and others were also present. Mehdi said the Indian forces were occupying held Kashmir through more than 600,000 armed forces.

They have mowed down several thousand innocent Kashmiris to forcibly keep the valley under the Indian yoke. Dr Khatumal and Surendar expressed solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir on behalf of the minorities of Pakistan condemning atrocities perpetrated on innocent Kashmiri by the Indian security forces.

The PPP leaders demanded implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir and called upon the international community to exert pressure on India to accept the resolutions without any further delay.