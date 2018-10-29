Experts lament mineral resources being underutilised

There are vast reserves of various minerals in Pakistan. However the contribution of mineral sector in the country’s economy has been only one per cent since Partition.

This was said by experts at a symposium, titled ‘Our Mineral Resources – The most neglected sector’, held at a local hotel on Saturday. The event was organised by the Pakistan Academy of Engineering (PAE). It presented diverse and enriching views of experts from the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), mines and minerals departments of provincial governments as well as private firms.

There was a general consensus among speakers that mineral resources had remained a neglected area in Pakistan over the years and as a result, the country could not satisfactorily develop its mines and mineral sector in comparison to several other countries of the world. “We are losing grounds in an area where we have natural edge over many countries”, an expert said.

It was highlighted that after years of neglect, the federal and Sindh governments had started to mine Thar coal which had the potential to meet Pakistan’s energy requirements for the next 100 years.

The speakers also discussed issues concerning health and safety of miners in small-scale mines in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country and called for adequately spending on safety of workers who were losing their lives, getting injured and disabled, and contracting diseases while working at poorly structured mines of the British era.

In his welcome address, PAE President Dr. Jameel A. Khan stressed the need for forecasting demand and keeping a track of global material flows in order to develop mining strategies.

Dr. Jameel was of the view that had our past governments successfully exploited mineral deposits, our current trade deficit would have reduced to a great extent. He emphasised that ensuring a conducive environment to attract investment in the mining sector should be the main thrust of the policies of the federal and provincial governments. Commenting on the PAE, he said the academy was a growing fellowship association of doctorate level engineers in Pakistan.

PAEC member Tariq Mahmud pointed out that lack of both skilled manpower and modern mining and processing techniques was the major reason behind underutilisation of mineral wealth in the country.

The keynote address was presented by former director general (Minerals) Azhar Khan who said the legislative and executive authority of minerals was vested in the provincial governments, who were responsible for the regulation of mineral sector, mineral exploration and safety.

Dr. Fuzail Siddiqui, consulting geoscientist and the chief executive officer (CEO) of SIDMIN Consulting International elaborated on various advanced technologies being used for mineral exploration and extraction around the globe.

Dr. Khan Gul Jadoon, professor at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, in his presentation described major occupational health and safety problems in small-scale mining.

PAEC Director General Mujeeb ur Rehman gave a detailed presentation on prospects of radioactive minerals in Pakistan. The last presentation was delivered by Al-Kazim Mansoor, the CEO of Soilmat Engineers and specialist in geotechnology. He discussed large-scale mineral projects in Balochistan. The presentations were followed by a question and answer session. Sindh Chief Inspector of Mines Syed Irshad Ahmed Jilanee also spoke at the event.