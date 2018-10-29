Rebuttal

ISLAMABAD: Apropos the news story published in Daily The News on 28-10-2018 titled “Licence for educational radio station: National Press Club denied security clearance.”

The veteran journalist seems to have merely relied on his source and has based his story on hearsay without trying to contact official spokesperson or senior officer of the authority. Hence, the reasoning, attributed to “source” is vehemently, denied, says a press release issued by Pemra on Sunday.

Pemra strongly rebuts the way impression has been given as if the security clearance is denied by the present government and this is extremely unfair to drag government in the routine legal procedure for which it has no role. Similarly, it is to clarify that for issuance of any licence, Pemra across the board follows standard operating procedure and law. This media group is privy of the fact that security clearance is an essential ingredient of law under Rule 7(d) read with Rule 9(5) of the Pemra Rules 2009 & Regulation 5(7) of Pemra (Radio Broadcast Station Operations) Regulations, 2012.

Security clearance is done through the Ministry of Interior and it does not come under the ambit of Pemra. Pemra is solely responsible for conveying the acceptance or rejection of the security clearance to the respective applicant as the authority cannot process any application if any company or its directors are not cleared for security point of view.

Instead of putting blame on the government, it would have been better for the news reporter to take point of view of the concerned ministry.

Pemra, is however, again referring this case back to the Ministry of Interior for reviewing its decision. This is a routine practice, in case, any company is denied clearance and several cases have been referred back in the past for review.

Ahmad Noorani adds: It is interesting that a Pemra press release confirming each and every point of The News story is titled "Rebuttal". Story was about denial of 'security clearance' to the National Press Club for an education-based FM station meant for training of working journalists of print and electronic media.

Pemra is not the one to issue or deny 'security clearance'. Complete process of security clearance was explained in the story. It is issued or denied by the Interior Ministry "In light with the policies of the government of the day" after obtaining reports from agencies. Complete and comprehensive version of the government was taken and incorporated. The News stands by its story on the policy of the new government as is also endorsed by Pemra press release.