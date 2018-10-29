Saudi fund to give SR20m grant to KATH

MANSEHRA: Saudi Arabia fund for development would grant an amount of 20 million riyal for the purchase of surgical equipment and machineries for newly-reconstructed King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (Kath). “We are going to start purchase of surgical equipment as legal formalities by federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments are completed,” Dr Javed Tanoli, medical superintendent of Kath, told reporters on Saturday. Dr Javed was member of Economic Affairs Division delegation, which recently wrapped up six-day visit to Saudi Arabia for approval of grants not only for Kath but also for others such projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Peshawar. The Kath, which is recently handed over to Health Department on completion of its reconstruction after destruction in 2005 earthquake, has the capacity of 205 beds. “Once we purchased surgical equipment this hospital would run as a category-A hospital with the capacity of 350 beds,” said Dr Javed.