Mon October 29, 2018
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Netizens respond to govt-led 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Economic strategy

National

Our Correspondent
October 29, 2018

Govt lacks strategic planning: experts

LAHORE: In order to bring about a real change, the government needs a majority in both houses as running government through ordinances will be difficult. The government lacks strategic planning while people’s expectations are very high. China can’t afford to leave Pakistan alone.

These views were expressed by former Home Minister Shaukat Javed during the 63rd conference of Pakistan Visionary Forum on the topic of “Governance Issues and Challenges to PTI” held at TECH Society Club on Sunday.

Other speakers included former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmed Khan, former Minister of State Qayyum Nizami, former IRSA Chairman Shafqat Masood, former IMF Adviser Khalid M Saleem, former Punjab Auditor General Jameel Bhatti, Dr Muhammad Sadiq, Dr Hasibullah, Mahmudur Rehman Chughtai, Muhammad Azeem, Ayub Sabir Izhar, Salman Abid, Mansoor Ahmed, Col (retd) Mahmood Shah, Maj (retd) Khalid Nasr, Ikram Koshal, Chaudhry M Yaqoob, Rana Ameer Ahmed Khan and Prof Mashkoor Ahmed.

Shaukat Javed said that the government did not had ability to introduce effective reforms in police rather the task should be assigned to former and serving able police officers. The speakers said that creating a province in South Punjab was necessary but the progress on it was slow.

Shamshad Ahmed Khan appreciated appointment of career diplomats as ambassadors to various important countries by the recent government. Pakistan should avoid interfering in the domestic issues of other countries and should not allow other countries to interfere in its internal matters, he added. Pakistan has always been ready to talk with India to resolve bilateral issues. Kashmir will remain on top of the Pakistan’s agenda. Strategic vision of politicians is necessary, Shamshad said.

The forum suggested that the strengthening the local body system in all provinces without any excuse or compromise. The speakers emphasised the need for including a member from Police Service of Pakistan in the committee constituted for bringing about changes in the bureaucratic system. They said, “We have to evaluate the performance of the present government after six months.”

