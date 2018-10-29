PTI’s performance better than past rulers: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in these two months is far better than the rulers of past 10 years.

Talking to various delegations that called on him in Chief Minister's Office on Sunday, he said solid steps were being taken to provide basic rights to people. He said that people are very pleased to step out of old Pakistan and move in New Pakistan and we would leave no stone unturned to resolve issues of people as per their expectations.

He said Imran Khan is the centre of hope for people and that Pakistan will get its lost destination under his dynamic leadership. The chief minister listened to the problems of people and ordered their solution on the spot.

He said that we are moving towards New Pakistan under the vibrant leadership of Imran Khan. Merit and good governance are the top priorities of PTI and relief will be given to public by bringing real change which will be evident before all. The CM said that the PTI government has opted zero-tolerance for corruption. He said that national interests were ignored in the past; had former rulers not preferred national interests our country would not have been in this deteriorating situation, he added.