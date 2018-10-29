Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab senior minister warns opposition against confrontation

LAHORE: Senior Minister Aleem Khan has asked the opposition to refrain from confrontation and play their democratic role. He said that protest is not an easy job and those who always remained in power cannot face the consequences as PTI did in its political struggle.

Talking to media outside the shrine of Hazrat Data Sahib here on Sunday, Aleem Khan asked the opposition to refrain from confrontation and play their democratic role. He said that protest is not an easy job and those who always remained in power cannot face the consequences as PTI did in its political struggle. Replying a question, he said that in the past all the “thieves” were gathered under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and now they are being guided by Zardari Sahib.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should not play the role of mediator between two big thieves and tarnish his remaining image as he had already lost a lot. Senior Minister said that the PTI government had taken a good start and in the coming five years all the promises would be fulfilled. On another question, Senior Minister told that operation against encroachments was in full swing however no action would be taken against slums or any poor person and only mafia grabbing state land for commercial purposes would be hit in this regard. Meanwhile, LDA authorities gave him detailed briefing in which he told that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed construction of five guesthouses in different areas of the city.

Aleem Khan directed the LDA authorities to complete the guesthouses. He took round of the areas and directed the authorities concerned to remove all encroachments around the shrine and construct a park there. He directed the Solid Waste Management section to ensure cleanliness work on permanent basis and create healthy atmosphere around this sacred area.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans
Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage