Pakistan not going to establish ties with Israel: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi departed on a three-day visit to Turkey on Sunday morning on the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Talking to newsmen at the Islamabad Airport prior to his departure, the president said Turkey is an important friend of Pakistan which has always supported us on all issues, including Kashmir. He said, “Besides Saudi Arabia we will also invite other friendly countries to invest in the country.” To a question, the president termed reports of landing of an Israeli aircraft in Pakistan as baseless and unfounded. He said Pakistan is not going to establish any ties with Israel.

He said Pakistan had been supporting Palestine because like Kashmir Gaza had also been faced with unprecedented atrocities. Setting aside the protocol, the president himself got his luggage security screened and went through the immigration process after awaiting his turn in the queue.