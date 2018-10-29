No change in madrassa syllabus till Imran is PM: Asad

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday said the syllabus of madrassas will not be changed until Imran Khan is prime minister of the country.

Speaking to the media in Panjpir area of Swabi, the NA speaker said, “We directed that the Holy Quran be taught with translation and included the fundamental article of faith of finality of Prophethood in the syllabus in schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will do the same in Punjab.”

Asad Qaiser further said, Incorrect reports are being circulated regarding the syllabus of madrassas. We are neither introducing a new syllabus for madrassas nor are we drafting any policy,” he clarified.

“Till Prime Minister Imran Khan and I are here, no such thing can happen,” the NA speaker added. He said madrassas are Islam’s forts and preach peace and are among our top priorities.