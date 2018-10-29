Mon October 29, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 29, 2018

Birthday boy Schauffele gifts himself a win in Shanghai

SHANGHAI: Xander Schauffele bagged the biggest victory of his young career on Sunday, chasing down Tony Finau to win a nail-biting WGC-HSBC Champions in a play-off.

Schauffele, the 2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year who celebrated his 25th birthday on opening-round Thursday, started the final round three strokes behind fellow American Finau at a windy Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai.

Schauffele had some early wobbles but closed strong, including crucial birdies on the final two holes to record the lowest score of the day — a four-under 68 — catching Finau to force the play-off.

Replaying the par-five 18th in sudden-death, Finau handed Schauffele the advantage when his tee shot leaked into a fairway bunker.Schauffele reached the green in two, and Finau faced a do-or-die birdie putt from the fringe of the green, which just missed.

Schauffele’s win comes with a $1.8 million victor’s purse and moves him atop the standings in the young FedEx Cup 2018-2019 season.It also helps put to rest notions that his 2017 rookie season, in which Schauffele won twice — the Greenbrier Classic and Tour Championship — was a fluke.

“Last season, I really wanted to win to justify my rookie year and wasn’t able to do that,” he said.

World number one Brooks Koepka shot a 69 on Sunday to finish at two under, second-ranked Dustin Johnson finished at three over, and four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy managed even par only once in Shanghai to finish at 10 over par.

Comments

