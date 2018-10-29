Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Sports

REUTERS
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

American Korda wins maiden LPGA title in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan: American Nelly Korda shot a flawless four-under-par 68 in the final round to win her maiden LPGA title by two strokes at the Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship on Sunday.

The 20-year-old daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda shared the overnight lead with local hope Wei-Ling Hsu but two birdies and an eagle were enough to win her the title on 13-under 275 for the tournament.

Korda went to tap in after missing her birdie putt at the 18th but her playing partner Hsu told her to wait until she had finished her round so she could relish the moment.With elder sister and five-times LPGA winner Jessica watching in tears from her home in Florida, Korda completed her round before being showered in sparkling wine by her fellow players to celebrate her breakthrough.

“It’s definitely a dream come true, one of my dreams come true,” said Korda.Australia’s world number five Minjee Lee birdied her last two holes for a sizzling six-under 66 and second place on 11-under.

To the disappointment of the crowd at the Ta Shee Golf and Country Club, Hsu was only able to manage a final round 74 for a share of sixth with New Zealander Lydia Ko.World number nine Shanshan Feng and compatriot rookie Yu Liu withdrew before the tournament after being told they should not play by someone “high up” in China, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans
Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage