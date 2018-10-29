American Korda wins maiden LPGA title in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan: American Nelly Korda shot a flawless four-under-par 68 in the final round to win her maiden LPGA title by two strokes at the Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship on Sunday.

The 20-year-old daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda shared the overnight lead with local hope Wei-Ling Hsu but two birdies and an eagle were enough to win her the title on 13-under 275 for the tournament.

Korda went to tap in after missing her birdie putt at the 18th but her playing partner Hsu told her to wait until she had finished her round so she could relish the moment.With elder sister and five-times LPGA winner Jessica watching in tears from her home in Florida, Korda completed her round before being showered in sparkling wine by her fellow players to celebrate her breakthrough.

“It’s definitely a dream come true, one of my dreams come true,” said Korda.Australia’s world number five Minjee Lee birdied her last two holes for a sizzling six-under 66 and second place on 11-under.

To the disappointment of the crowd at the Ta Shee Golf and Country Club, Hsu was only able to manage a final round 74 for a share of sixth with New Zealander Lydia Ko.World number nine Shanshan Feng and compatriot rookie Yu Liu withdrew before the tournament after being told they should not play by someone “high up” in China, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.