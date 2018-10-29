Mon October 29, 2018
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2018

National Gymnastics C’ship at Sindh University from November 9

KARACHI: National Gymnastics Championship 2018 will be organised by Sindh Gymnastics Association under the supervision of Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF) from November 9-11 at the Sindh University, Jamshoro.

“Gymnasts from across Pakistan will be showcasing their talent,” PGF said in a press release.Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Vice Chancellor of Sindh University, will open the event.

This is the first time that this event is being organised at the Sindh University, Jamshoro, which has the modern equipment needed for the sport. As many as 100 men and women gymnasts and 30 team and technical officials will be part of the competitions.

