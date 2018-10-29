Japan’s Uno captures Skate Canada men’s crown

LAVAL, Quebec: Japan’s Shoma Uno, second at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and a two-time world runner-up, captured the Skate Canada International men’s crown Saturday by winning the free skate final.

The 20-year-old from Nagoya landed four quadruple jumps to more than offset two falls in taking the overall title with 277.25 points at the International Skating Union Grand Prix event in suburban Montreal.

Canada’s Keegan Messing, the surprise short program winner Friday, was second on 265.17 with South Korea’s Cha Jun-hwan third on 254.77.In the free skate, Uno finished on top with 188.38 points, 18.26 ahead of Messing with Cha third on 165.91.

Russia’s Elizaveta Tuktamysheva edged out Mako Yamashita of Japan to capture the women’s title.The 2015 world champion Tuktamysheva finished with 203.32 total points while Yamashita was right behind her with 203.06. Evgenia Medvedeva finished third with 197.91.

Medvedeva won the free skate with 137.08 points.France’s Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres captured the pairs crown by taking the free skate.The French duo, who opened by winning Friday’s short program, were runaway winners in the free skate with 147.30 points to finish with the overall crown on 221.81.

China’s Peng Cheng and Jin Yang were second overall on 201.08, .15 ahead of Canadian third-place finishers Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.