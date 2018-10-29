Ashraful returns to BPL after fixing ban ends

DHAKA: Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful will play for the Chittagong Vikings in the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.

The 34-year-old batsman was banned for eight years - cut on appeal to five - for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal during the BPL 2013.Ashraful’s ban officially came to an end on August 13 this year as he got the green signal to make himself available for selection in the national team and the BPL.

The decision behind picking Ashraful was a bit of a surprise, considering the Vikings management had the opportunity of taking inputs from national chief selector Minhajul Abedin, who earlier opined that Ashraful had a long way to go as far as his playing in the national team was concerned, pointing to his lack of match fitness.

Vikings owner Abdul Wahed cleared the air regarding Ashraful, saying the franchise was keen to take him as it believed Ashraful possessed his match-changing abilities.“We were keen to get him as we believe he had learnt from the mistake and we need to provide him with a platform to perform,” Wahed told reporters after the draft session.”