Mon October 29, 2018
REUTERS
October 29, 2018

‘Warner walked off field in club game after being abused’

SYDNEY: The wife of banned cricketer David Warner has confirmed he walked off the field while batting in a Sydney club game on Saturday after he was sledged by the brother of his dead former team-mate Phillip Hughes.

Warner, who is serving a 12-month ban from first class and international cricket for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, returned to the crease after a short break and then scored 157 not out for his Randwick-Petersham club.

“David was taken aback by the comments and decided they went a little bit too far so he decided to remove himself from the game,” former professional ironwoman Candice Warner said on Channel Nine TV on Sunday.

“Everyone has their opinion but I think there is a difference between sledging and abuse. What was said yesterday went too far.”The match against Western Suburbs at Pratten Park was held up for about two minutes when Warner left the field but he returned to resume his innings by agreement with the opposition.

Opener Warner was on 35 when he walked off and returned to complete a century off 179 balls before going on to make an unbeaten 157 with 12 fours and two sixes.The Western Suburbs team included Jason Hughes, whose Test-playing brother was a team-mate of Warner’s for Australia and New South Wales before his death as the result of being struck by a ball at Sydney Cricket Ground four years ago.Candice Warner confirmed that it was Hughes who directed the comments at her husband.

