Mon October 29, 2018
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Economic strategy

World

AFP
October 29, 2018

Germany tries ‘serial killer’

BERLIN: German nurse Niels Hoegel, already serving a lengthy term for previous killings, will go on trial before anguished relatives on Tuesday over the murders of around 100 more people -- a spree prosecutors say is unprecedented in the post-war period.

The 41-year-old is accused of intentionally administering medical overdoses to patients in his care in order to be able to bring them back to life at the last moment. He rarely succeeded. Prosecutors say at least 35 patients were killed at a hospital in the northern city of Oldenburg where he worked, and about 64 more in nearby Delmenhorst, between 2000 and 2005.

"I hope that he will be found guilty on each count so that the loved ones can finally find some closure," said Petra Klein, who runs the local chapter of the victims’ aid group Weisser Ring. Some 126 relatives will serve as co-plaintiffs in the new trial and are expected to fill the specially designated courtroom in Oldenburg, along with around 80 journalists. For the accused -- who fellow inmates say calls himself the most notorious criminal in Germany since the war -- little will change.

Halloween rules box office for second week

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

