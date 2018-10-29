Mon October 29, 2018
World

AFP
October 29, 2018

Harry, Meghan land in N Zealand

WELLINGTON: Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in Wellington on Sunday to start the last leg of their 16-day, four-nation tour after attending the closing ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew in from Australia on a Royal New Zealand Air Force flight carrying the Kiwi Invictus team. They held hands as they left the aircraft and were greeted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Wellington mayor Justin Lester before mingling with the Invictus athletes.

They departed the airport for a traditional Maori welcome and reception at the residence of the Governor-General of New Zealand Patsy Reddy. The visibly pregnant Duchess, with her hair in a bun, was wearing a black dress by ASOS Maternity and a calf-length brown chequered coat by Karen Walker.

Both royals were wearing a red poppy. Harry and Meghan will visit a newly unveiled UK War Memorial in Wellington and later on Sunday attend a 125th anniversary celebration of women’s suffrage in New Zealand.

Their itinerary over the following three days includes a hike and barbecue in the Abel Tasman National Park at the top of the South Island, a reception with Ardern at Auckland War Memorial Museum and a visit to the popular North Island tourist resort of Rotorua. The couple will then head back to Auckland before flying out on Thursday to end their marathon tour which also took in Fiji and Tonga.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier departed a windy Sydney airport, with Meghan wearing a burgundy dress. Thousands of royal fans had turned out to greet the couple on their jam-packed visits to Sydney, Melbourne and the regional town of Dubbo.

