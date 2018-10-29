Crime in the city

The decision to appoint a street watch force in Karachi to curb unabated street crimes in the metropolis is a welcome move. Street crimes have disrupted the city’s sense of order and made it increasingly difficult for citizens to feel secure.

In addition, the relevant authorities should urge citizens to take all the necessary precautions to avoid situations where their safety could be at stake. People must also be encouraged to register complaints if they have been victims of street crimes.

Zia Ahmed

Karachi