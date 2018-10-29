What’s that smell?

Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan and is frequently referred to as the city of lights. It is rather unfortunate that the sewerage system in the country’s largest metropolis has created countless challenges.

The system needs to be revamped as there are constant sewerage leaks that give off a foul stench. This system has contaminated water supply in the city and posed major health risk. Steps should be taken to ensure that the city’s sewerage system is improved.

Tayyaba Rafique

Karachi