Searching for stability

At this stage, all policymakers should act in unison to develop a sound macroeconomic policy. Policy formulators (such as the prime minister and finance minister), policy detailers (the chief economic adviser and statisticians) and technocrats should be involved in this process.

Policymakers should decide on the balance of priority. Efforts should also be made to ask crucial question. These include assessing whether increased spending will encourage private investment. In addition, monetary policy objectives; the role of the central bank; the stability of employment and inflation; the growth rate, issues pertaining to the balance of payments; and the role of foreign-direct investment and non-bank financial institutions must also be deliberated. The impact of these factors on capital formation, consumption trends, and other macroeconomic aspects should also be taken into account.

Amjed Jaaved

Rawalpindi