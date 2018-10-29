The menace of malnutrition

Many children in Pakistan die every year due to malnutrition. Research has revealed that the first 1,000 days of a child’s life – from the day he/she is born until he/she turns three – impact their future and, by extension, the extent of economic progress in a particular country.

Pakistan will never climb out of poverty or achieve economic advancement if people don’t receiving the necessary nutritional security to live productive lives. Attempts should be made by the government to address the factors that culminate in malnutrition among Pakistani children. Efforts should be made to guarantee food security to prevent deaths triggered by nutritional deficits among children.

Seerat Ayesha

Karachi