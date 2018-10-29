A home of one’s own

This refers to the editorial, ‘Violent eviction’ (October 26). It is entirely up to the court to decide the merits of the eviction orders issued against occupants of a federal residential colony in Pakistan Quarters, Karachi. But the incident does reflect the willingness of the police to use violent tactics to displace people. Slum dwellers have borne the brunt of this form of police action for many years. With an ever-increasing population and a spike in land prices, housing has become a pressing concern for the country. Efforts should be made to prevent the housing crisis from escalating further.

Noor Anjum

Karachi