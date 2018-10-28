11 dead as gunman targets US synagogue

PITTSBURGH: A gunman yelling, 'All Jews must die', stormed a Pittsburgh synagogue during Saturday services and shot worshippers, killing at least 11 and wounding half-a-dozen others including police officers before he was arrested.

"It´s a very horrific crime scene, one of the worst that I've seen," Pittsburgh public safety director Wendell Hissrich told a news conference near the scene.

"This falls under hate crime," he said, adding there was no active threat to the community and that the shooter had been taken to a hospital.

KDKA television cited police sources as saying the gunman walked into the building and yelled 'All Jews must die'.

A federal law enforcement official told Reuters that at least 11 people were killed.

Three police officers were shot and one was injured by shrapnel, Alleghany County spokeswoman Amie Downs said in an email.

Two of the six people injured were in critical condition, Downs said, but would not immediately say if the count of six injured people included the suspect.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will lead the probe into the attack.

Two sources identified the suspect as a 46-year-old Pittsburgh man, Robert Bowers.

A social media post by Bowers said a Jewish refugee organisation, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, "likes to bring invaders in that kill our people.

"I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered.

Screw your optics, I'm going in.

"The comment was posted on Gab, a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based social networking service created as an alternative to Twitter.

In a statement, Gab.com confirmed the profile belonged to Bowers.

"Gab took swift and proactive action to contact law enforcement immediately," it said.

"We first backed up all user data from the account and then proceeded to suspend the account.

We then contacted the FBI and made them aware of this account and the user data in our possession.

"The shooting, for which one federal law enforcement official said Bowers used an AR-15 assault-style rifle, triggered security alerts at houses of worship around the country.

It follows a spate of pipe bombs found mailed in recent days to prominent political figures, mostly Democrats including former President Barack Obama.