NAB only after politicians: Fazl

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed complete no-confidence in NAB, saying it could not be trusted in any condition.

NAB is not an institution for accountability but to victimise the politicians only, he said while talking to the media after the meeting of his party’s Majlis Shoora (central executive committee) at Jamia Madania on Saturday.

To a question, the chief of his own faction of JUI said NAB was specifically being used to restrain the opposition parties. Opposition parties are being chained by NAB, he said, adding that those who agreed with the rulers were accommodated in the government while NAB cases were being made against those who disagreed.

To a question, he said all those who joined the government ranks were already given NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), and behind-the-scene moves had started surfacing.

When asked about the meeting with PML-N head Nawaz Sharif in connection with the All Parties Conference (APC), Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed hope that he could possibly meet Nawaz today and said he had already met PPP Co-chairperson Asif Zardari in Islambad a couple of days back.

Earlier, addressing the meeting of Shoora, Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated the resolve of his party that all Islamic articles of the constitution of Pakistan and its Islamic character would be protected at every cost and forceful resistance would be made in case any government attempted to make any kind of changes to those articles.

He said JUI-F Shoora completely backed the freedom struggle of Kashmiris from the Indian occupation which had completed 71 years. He said his party had always condemned the Indian army atrocities on the unarmed Muslim population of Kashmir and was reiterating that Indian army was committing gross state terrorism and massacre of Kashmiri Muslims to suppress their freedom struggle. He expressed sorrow that the world community had been closing eyes to the Indian state terrorism against Kashmiri Muslims and systematic genocide of Kashmiris, adding the criminal silence of the world conscience and world human rights bodies was even greater crime. He also warned that international forces were conspiring against the CPEC to halt Pakistan’s march towards progress and prosperity. He said JUI-F would never allow those conspiracies to succeed. He said the situation emerging in the country during the recent months was created by enemies of Pakistan to damage CPEC, adding that JUII-F had always resisted the conspiracies against national development and would continue to do so in future.

JUI-F General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad, Maulana Fazal Ali Haqqani, Maulana Yusuf Shah, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Haqqani, Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Ataur Rehman, Maulana Faiz Muhammad, Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, Maulana Khalid Mehmood Soomro, Maulana Muhammad Rashed, Shamsur Rehman Shamsi, Abdul RAzzaq Lakho were also present. The meeting would continue on Sunday (today).