ECC’s tax breaks of Rs7b to LPG importers irk OGDCL, PPL

ISLAMABAD: State-owned oil and gas producers have cautioned the top guns of the Petroleum Division that the country’s largest gas processing plants may have to be shut down as a consequence of Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) hasty decision earlier this month to grant tax breaks totalling Rs7 billion to importers of LPG.

This warning came when a director general of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) canvassed the cause of restricting the right to import LPG to a cartel headed by a privately-owned company at a meeting convened by the petroleum secretary to discuss LPG supply-demand situation and pricing issues.

Petroleum Secretary Mian Asad Hayauddin repelled the suggestion and reassured stakeholders that the government had the best interest of the consumers in mind. The official message conveyed resoundingly, according to a participant, was that the government would act to bring down prices rather than serve financial interests of one stakeholder.

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited informed the meeting that the recent ECC decision of giving massive tax breaks to importers had distorted the LPG market to the extent that off-take of indigenously produced LPG by marketing companies had plunged.

The two leading petroleum producers told the participants that unsold stocks of LPG at their gas fields were fast approaching capacity. The PPL and OGDCL indicated that they would be forced to shut down gas plants if urgent measures were not taken. The meeting was chaired by the petroleum secretary and attended by producers, importers and marketeers of LPG in the public and private sectors.

It was quite evident from the proceedings of the meeting that the petroleum minister’s knee jerk reaction of doling out a profiteering opportunity to the importer of LPG had backfired.

Narrating his account of the meeting, an official participant said it was obvious that the incentives for importing LPG had emerged as a threat to the public sector’s capacity to pump natural gas this early in the winter season. Participants of the meeting said the Petroleum Division might have acted too soon to deviate from a well thought out LPG policy, and to the peril of the entire regime for production and regulation of gas. However, the participants walked out of the meeting with the belief that the secretary petroleum seemed to appreciate the gravity of threat inherent in the new administration tinkering with the policy measures this early.