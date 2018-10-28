Elders reject police deployment in Bajaur

KHAR: The elders here on Saturday rejected the proposed plan to deploy police in the Bajaur tribal district after the merger of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They were speaking at a meeting at the district headquarters in Khar.

Malik Abdul Aziz, Malik Ayaz, Malik Shaheen and others attended the meeting. The elders said the government had promised to uphold tribal traditions in Fata while implementing the reforms. The tribal people had their own dispute resolution system called jirga that was more effective than the legal system being in vogue in the rest of the country, they added. About the recent visit of the deputy inspector general of police to Bajaur, they said it showed lack of consultation and disregard on behalf of the authorities for the tribal way of life.

They reiterated their resolve to resist the move to deploy the police and introduce the legal system in the tribal areas.