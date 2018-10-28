Strict security steps taken for Baba Nanak birth anniversary

NANKANA SAHIB: Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmed has said that foolproof security arrangements would be made for upcoming birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak at Gurdawara Janmasthan Nankana from November 21 to 23. He said Sikh Yatrees would participate from across the world and all possible facilities would be provided to them. “Walk-through gates and luggage scanners would also be installed,” he added.