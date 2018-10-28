Sun October 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Seoul urged to withdraw peace prize to Indian PM

ISLAMABAD: A resolution was adopted here at a seminar under the aegis of the Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, urging the South Korean government to withdraw the Seoul Peace Prize awarded to Indian Premier Narendra Modi for his involvement in killing of thousands of Muslims in Occupied Kashmir and Gujarat.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik moved the resolution, which said, “We express grave concern over the news that the prestigious Seoul Peace Prize for 2018 has been awarded to Indian PM Modi.

We assert that Modi has been involved in killings innocent people in occupied Kashmir and responsible for killing of thousands of Muslims in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India in 2002”.

The resolution says that the Indian army deployed under Modi is committing unprecedented brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in terms of mass murders, mass blinding, enforced disappearances, torture and rape in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

So far, over 94,000 Kashmiris have been killed, 7000 persons have been killed extra-judicially in Indian forces custody, 22000 women have been raped and molested by Indian military and paramilitary troops. More than 8000 people have gone missing in enforced disappearances by Indian forces.

“How a killing, violator of human rights and a member of the terrorist outfit RSS be conferred with a prestigious award: Seoul Peace Prize for 2018. We, therefore, urge the President of South Korea Moon Jae-in and the chairman Award Committee of the Soul Peace Prize Foundation of South Korea to withdraw the prize, awarded to Modi,” it concludes.

