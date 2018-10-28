Rs1.1m looted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Two armed dacoits snatched Rs1.1 million from the owner of a building materiel store on Saturday evening.
According to police, two armed dacoits entered a store situated near Baba Kamal Chishti Chowk, and made owner Haji M Asghar hostage. They looted 1.1 million rupees cash from the owner and fled. On receiving information, Sadr police reached the spot and started investigation.
