Rs1.1m looted

KASUR: Two armed dacoits snatched Rs1.1 million from the owner of a building materiel store on Saturday evening.

According to police, two armed dacoits entered a store situated near Baba Kamal Chishti Chowk, and made owner Haji M Asghar hostage. They looted 1.1 million rupees cash from the owner and fled. On receiving information, Sadr police reached the spot and started investigation.