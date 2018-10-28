Powerloom workers demand raise in salaries

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of power loom factories' workers staged demonstration at Kamalia on Saturday over refusal of annual increase in their wages by the factory owners.

Addressing the protesters, Labour Qaumi Movement Kamalia tehsil president Malik Abdul Majeed said a year ago, it was agreed through the mediation of the then assistant commissioner that factory owners will be bound to increase their wages every year with effect from July 1. After the passage of more than three months, the owners are not increasing their wages on the pretext of facing loss in their businesses.

VALUABLES BURNT: A gas cylinder exploded in a house on Saturday in Bhattian Wala locality of Kamalia, which gutted Rs2 million valuables. House owner Sultan said the cylinder exploded due to gas leakage through plastic pipe. He claimed that he faced loss of more than Rs2 million.