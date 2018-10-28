PFA apathetic over seizure of 8,000-kg impure cooking oil truck

BAHAWALPUR: The staffers of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Bahawalpur have showed extreme negligence and inefficiency by not responding to the several calls made by the personnel of Cantt police station and Special Branch after seizing a truck containing more than 8,000-kg impure and unhygienic cooking oil near Basti Malook Shah on Saturday.

According to the police, the police station was informed by the special branch that they had seized a truck loaded with impure and unhygienic cooking oil, prepared with dead animals’ offal. Two culprits, including Shahzad alias Chikna, were arrested. Talking to The News, a source of Cantt police station said that they informed the PFA time and again but no one responded and according to the procedure, an FIR had to be registered on the PFA complaint. When The News contacted the district police spokesman, he said that the district police had been calling the PFA frequently but no one had responded.

Later, The News contacted Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry and told him the whole episode. The minister said that he was unaware of the situation and would immediately direct the local PFA office bearers to take action but nothing has been done so far. The truck was still in the custody of the police till this report was filed.