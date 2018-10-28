Sun October 28, 2018
SMR
Syed Minhajur Rab
October 28, 2018

Money-laundering detected under public-private partnership

KARACHI: The joint investigation team (JIT) in the mega money laundering case has started a probe against officials for embezzlement of billions of rupees in the name of public-private partnership.

The companies avoid government audit and evade laws while billions of rupees are provided to them. It is feared they are being used for money laundering.

The JIT has sought details of projects under public-private partnership through a letter to the Sindh chief secretary.

He has been asked to provide details of projects of Primary Public Health Initiative (PPHI), NGOs and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company.

The Primary Public Health Initiative, NGOs and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company have also been directed to furnish details of funds provided by the government.

The JIT has also directed them to provide audit reports of PPHI and public-private partnership. Sources say accounts of the companies have been used in money laundering.

The scope of the investigation has been extended to the NGOs and the public-private partnership companies. The audit report of PPHI has revealed that the Sindh health department provided over R2.37b to it, to be spend it on basic health units, rural health centres and hospitals. However, over Rs2b was withdrawn for salaries of the employees and officers. Sources say accounts of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, in which the Sindh government has 51pc shares but Engro Company manages it, were also used for money-laundering.

