Six more new trains to be run in first 100 days of govt: minister

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said the upgrade of railway network is the real spirit of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while the previous government prioritised road network under the CPEC.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, Sheikh Rasheed said railway was the backbone of the country’s economy. He promised to make Pakistan Railways a profitable institution with annual profit of Rs 10 billion.

The federal minister said China was a time-tested friend of Pakistan. He had great hopes from China for railway upgrade under the CPEC.

Shikh Rashid also asked the administration of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and others to vacate Pakistan Railways’ land. He also said the trains would only run on the tracks where freight and passengers were available. He said so far six new trains had been started and added six more new trains would be started within first 100 days of the incumbent government. He said Pakistan Railways’ freight profit was Rs 1.2 billion in the first 60 days of the new government which was a great achievement made possible with collective efforts of officers and labourers of the department.

He asked the retired employees of the department still serving on different posts to go home voluntarily for the youth till November 10, 2018.

He said billions were spent on rehabilitation of railway stations in the past, saying Rs400 to Rs500 million were spent just on one railway station in the constituency of former Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

He said Sindh remained ignored in terms of railway in the past and added the new Mohenjo Daro Express in Sindh was well received by the locals.

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a local train service to facilitate the low-income people and labourers of Karachi would soon be inaugurated by the president of Pakistan.

He also said Wi-Fi facility had been provided at all railway stations of railways regional headquarters.

To a question about Gwadar as a new division of Pakistan Railways, he said railways had bought several acres of land in Balochistan and could talk to the chief minister of Balochistan for more free-of-cost land under the government-to-government agreement. He also said CCTV cameras would be installed at godowns of Pakistan Railways.