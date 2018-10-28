Sun October 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Delay in disposal of cases affects credibility of judiciary: CJ

KARACHI: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on Saturday observed that the delay in disposal of cases was a cancer for dispensation of justice, which is affecting the credibility of the judiciary.Addressing the silver jubilee ceremony of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Justice Saqib Nisar said the time has come to take measures for resolving the problem of delay in the disposal of cases which has become a cause of concern. The CJP said that he is also hearing the human rights cases at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry where most of the complaints were filed by the applicants about delay in the disposal of cases. He asked the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court to devise a strategy with the judges of the high court and the district judiciary to address the issue.

Justice Saqib Nisar said he felt the credibility of the judiciary is decreasing among the people and observed that if the credibility of a person is lost then there is no purpose of his existence. He said the credibility is a big virtue for which one sacrifices a lot. He urged the lawyers to adopt method of alternate dispute resolution for deciding the civil nature litigation and said by adopting ADR many long term disputes could be decided. The Chief Justice observed that the country is facing water shortage and climate change challenges and urged the people to take steps for population control so our future generation could utilize the natural resources effectively. He said the Supreme Court’s full court will consider the recommendation of the SCBA about the amendments in the SC rules and it will also include the points of view of the legal fraternity for making it applicable in line with the modern era.

The SBCA President Pir Syed Khursheed Kaleem, appreciated the services of Chief Justice for the independence of the judiciary. He said the legal fraternity is not satisfied with the Supreme Judicial Council’s proceedings and suggested that necessary amendments be made in the SJC proceedings and lawyers’ representation be included in the proceedings to ensure transparency.

Senior judge of Supreme Court Justice Mushir Alam, former Chief Justice of SC Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, former judge of SC Justice Amir Hani Muslim, Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, judges of SHC and senior lawyers also attended the silver jubilee ceremony of the SBCA.

Comments

