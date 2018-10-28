Ahsan Iqbal’s attacker gets 30 years jail

GUJRANWALA: Anti-terrorism court has awarded 30 years imprisonment to the accused involved in attacking former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and acquitted four others here on Saturday.

After completion of hearing, the judge announced 30 years imprisonment to main accused Abid Iqbal while four others Qari Shahid, Sohail Tariq, Azeem and Ashraf were acquitted by giving them the benefit of doubt.

Accused Abid shot at and injured Ahsan Iqbal when he was addressing a public meeting at Narowal on May 6, 2018.

The then interior minister was airlifted to Lahore where he was treated for bullet wounds. The suspect was arrested and put on trial under anti-terror laws.