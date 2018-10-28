AJK president asks India to let HR bodies assess IHK situation

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday said the Indian government must allow the world human right bodies to assess the on-ground situation in the Indian Held Kashmir and that it should withdraw the black laws being used with impunity against the people there.

Speaking at a seminar here in connection with the Kashmir Black Day, he was optimistic that 2018 would turn out to be a milestone in the ongoing freedom struggle in the IHK, as Kashmiris were geared up to take it to its logical conclusion.

“Today, the world community is more inclined than the past to listen to Pakistan and Kashmiris with regard to the Kashmir issue. The UN human right body’s report and valiant struggle of Kashmiris has given a new life to dimension to the struggle,” he maintained.

Masood Khan believed that the international community appeared to be ready to acknowledge the genuine and legitimate struggle of Kashmiris.

“It is heartening to note that the silence on the Kashmir issue spread over many decades is now ending.” He also wanted withdrawal of Kashmir-specific black laws.