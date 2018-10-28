Sun October 28, 2018
National

Asim Yasin
October 28, 2018

Doves active to bring PPP, PML-N closer

ISLAMABAD: Doves in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are trying to remove the existing mistrust between the two parties in order to enhance parliamentary cooperation for taking a united stand on key national issues.

The PML-N still has serious reservations about the post-election role of the PPP.

According to the PML-N, the PPP ditched it twice by not fielding a joint candidate during election for the prime minister and president.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman is trying to convince former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to attend the proposed All Parties Conference (APC) after the Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s willingness provided Nawaz attended it.

Fazl is expected to meet Nawaz in a day or two to convince him to attend the APC so that a grand opposition alliance could be forged against the government.

Fazl Saturday called up Zardari telling him that he will announce the APC date after getting a positive response from Nawaz.

Nawaz is reluctant to hold one-on-one meeting with Zardari and Fazl is pulling out all stops to bring them to the APC.

Nawaz had told Fazl that there should be guarantee that the PPP won’t bypass the APC decisions as it had ditched the opposition twice.

The PPP believes that the current cases being probed against Zardari were initiated during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif. However, Nawaz has conveyed to Zardari through Fazl that he had not framed cases against Zardari.

