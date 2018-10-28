Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maritime exercise SEASPARK 2018: Naval chief witnesses navy’s readiness

ISLAMABAD: In the backdrop of ongoing major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK 2018, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the wide ranging naval maneuvers by an array of naval combat platforms in North Arabian Sea which was aimed to showcase the combat readiness of Pakistan Navy.

Upon his arrival onboard Pakistan Navy Ship at North Arabian Sea off Ormara, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was also present.

Chief of the Naval Staff was given detailed briefings on conduct of the exercise and deployment of PN assets out at sea including ships, submarines, aircraft, UAVs, Special Forces and Pak Marines along with elements of PMSA and PAF. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed utmost satisfaction and confidence in the operational capabilities of Pakistan Navy and urged that the prevalent challenges necessitate eternal vigilance and readiness to safeguard the national maritime interests against external and internal threats.

The naval chief also interacted with the crew of the ships and lauded their professionalism and dedication while performing the sacred duties of defending maritime frontiers of the motherland.

Later, during the day Chief of the Naval Staff also attended operational briefings of Force Commanders at PNS Bahadur to review and validate their deployment/war plans.

Exercise SEASPARK 2018 will amply afford valuable opportunity to enhance combat readiness of Pakistan Navy and interoperability with sister services as well.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage