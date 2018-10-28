Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

help for creation of south Punjab province

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday categorically denied landing of Israeli aircraft in Pakistan and said that the news viral at social media was baseless.

Talking to the media here after his arrival from Islamabad, he said neither an Israeli aircraft landed in Pakistan nor entered Pakistan’s air space, and the story viral on the social media was totally baseless.

Responding to a query about sacking of journalists, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government could not interfere in the policy matters of private media houses.

Responding to a query, he said Pakistan People’s Party should support the move to create south Punjab province, instead of criticising or raising objections on the honest PTI efforts in his regard. The PPP has ruled the country for five years, but it failed in creating a province in south Punjab. He said it was very easy to criticise the government and raise objections, but accomplishing a task is really difficult. He said the PTI needs cooperation from the PPP and the PML-N for creation of south Punjab province. He said the PTI could not amend the constitution alone for creation of south Punjab province and the party needed cooperation from the PPP and the PML-N. The creation of south Punjab would favour all political parties. He said the south Punjab province would be created as a result of collective efforts of all political parties.

The foreign minister said China is a ally close and most reliable friend of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Kahn would visit the country to discuss all issues of mutual interest including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and look for business opportunities and Chinese investment in Pakistan in different sectors.

The foreign minister said that Saudi financial assistance would stabilise economy and bring positive changes in the economy.

About Afghan issue, he said Pakistan wishes peace between the two countries. He said Afghanistan is levelling baseless charges against Pakistan, which is not good to seek solution. He said the PTI government was very serious to solve 70 years old problem of Kashmir dispute and was ready to talk to India on the matter.

Criticising the opposition alliance, he said it would not deliver goods because the alliance has no solid grounds for its creation. He said the people of Pakistan were more conscious and aware about the opposition parties and they understand the unity among opposition parties developed to protect their personal stakes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage