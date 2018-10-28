Swat boy wins Qirat contest in Saudi Arabia

MINGORA: A 12-year-old Hafiz of the Holy Quran, Mohammad Hassan, won the first prize at the Qirat contest in Madina in Saudi Arabia.

Mohammad Hassan had also got first position in a Qirat contest in Pakistan. Afterwards, he was nominated for the contest in Madina in Saudi Arabia.

He recited the verses of the Holy Quran in front of Imam-e-Ka’ba Sheikh Abdur Rehman Al-Sudais, who was very impressed with the young Qari.

Qari Fazaldad, grandfather of Mohammad Hassan, said his grandchild was the youngest contestant at the Qirat contest in Saudi Arabia.

He said it was a great honour for his family that Mohammad Hassan won the competition despite his young age.

He said the Arabs were very surprised when they heard Mohammad Hassan reciting the Quran in his melodious voice.