Free medical camp held

MINGORA: A free-medical camp was organised by the Pak Army at Lewan Darman village of Qalagai union council in Swat district on Saturday.

The camp was organised on the instruction of general officer commanding (GOC) Malakand.

A large number of patients including elderly, children and women received treatment for various medical complications. Free medicines were also distributed among the ailing people.

During the event, rations were also distributed among 60 desperately-in-need families of the locality.